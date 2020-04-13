https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/ric-grenell-coronavirus-lockdowns-constitution-signed-permission-slip-leave-house/

Acting Director of National Intelligence Ric Grenell spoke out online Monday in favor of the Constitution, posting a meme to Instagram of an image of the binding document of the United States in effect since 1789 with the caption, “Signed permission slip to leave your house.”

While serving as ADNI, Amb. Richard Grenell retains his positions as U.S. Ambassador to Germany and Special Presidential Envoy for Serbia and Kosovo Peace Negotiations. Official photo.

In response to a comment by CNN national security reporter Alexander Marquardt, “Seems the top US intelligence chief ADNI ⁦@RichardGrenell⁩ isn’t a fan of the stay at home orders,” Grenell replied, ““Seems” Grenell is a fan of the Constitution to me.”

“Seems” Grenell is a fan of the Constitution to me. https://t.co/mYUwi4p4Qs — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) April 13, 2020

VOA national security reporter Jeff Seldin posted a comment by the Office of the DNI, “He said his post means he’s a big fan of the Constitution”

JUST IN: Asked about Acting DNI @RichardGrenell‘s Instagram post & whether it could be interpreted by some as possible encouragement to doubt or to disobey state & local stay-at-home orders, @ODNIgov responds, “He said his post means he’s a big fan of the Constitution” — Jeff Seldin (@jseldin) April 13, 2020

Americans around the nation have largely respected the orders by governors, mayors and county executives to slow the spread of the COVID-19 Chinese coronavirus. However some authorities are being perceived as encroaching on Constitutional rights in their orders, provoking a backlash and calls to ease up or end the lockdowns.

