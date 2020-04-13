http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/oczwPRix2ok/

Tributes for healthcare workers are pouring in from around the world, and Brazil’s “Christ the Redeemer” statue in Rio de Janeiro also plays a role.

The latest tribute from Rio came on Easter Sunday when a doctor’s coat and stethoscope were projected onto the iconic “Christ the Redeemer” statue in Rio. The words “thank you” and “hope” also appeared on the statue in 31 different languages.

The flags of several countries affected by the coronavirus pandemic also appeared on the monument, which towers over the city.

The city’s archbishop, Dom Orani Tempesta, said Mass at the base of the statue during the light show and prayed for and paid tribute to the frontline medical workers.

Pictures of medical professionals wearing scrubs and masks were also displayed on the statue. The slogan, “Fique en casa,” meaning, “Stay at home,” was also prominently displayed on the monument’s arm.

This is the second time the “Christ the Redeemer” statue has been lit in support of healthcare workers.

Last month, various countries’ flags appeared on the statue, paying tribute to nations hard hit by the virus.

Brazil has confirmed at least 23,206 cases of the virus as of Monday, with 1,449 deaths.

