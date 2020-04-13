https://thehill.com/policy/defense/492472-roosevelt-sailor-with-coronavirus-dies

A sailor from the U.S. aircraft carrier stricken with the novel coronavirus has died from complications related to COVID-19, the Navy said Monday.

The sailor from the USS Theodore Roosevelt was declared dead Monday after being taken to an intensive care unit last week, the Navy said in a statement.

The sailor’s identification is being withheld until 24 hours after next of kin is notified.

The sailor tested positive for the coronavirus March 30 and was in the middle of a 14-day isolation period on Naval Base Guam when he was found unresponsive during a daily medical check Thursday.

CPR was administered by fellow sailors and the onsite medical team in the isolation house before the sailor was transferred to the ICU at the U.S. Naval Hospital Guam, the Navy said.

The coronavirus outbreak aboard the Roosevelt has turned into a political firestorm after the ship’s former commander, Capt. Brett Crozier, wrote a letter pleading for permission to offload most of the ship’s crew.

Crozier was subsequently fired by then-acting Navy Secretary Thomas Modly after the letter leaked in the media. Modly himself resigned on Tuesday after fanning the flames of the controversy by traveling to Guam, where the Roosevelt is docked, and berating Crozier as “naive” or “stupid” in a speech over the ship’s PA system.

As of Sunday, 585 sailors from the Roosevelt tested positive for the virus, out of 92 percent of the crew that has been tested.

The Navy has also moved 3,967 sailors from the ship’s 4,800-person crew to shore in Guam.

