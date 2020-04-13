https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/san-francisco-will-leave-homeless-tents-hotels-70-test-positive-coronavirus/

San Francisco will keep the homeless in tents and hotels after 70 tested positive for coronavirus.

The city was planning on moving the homeless to the convention center before 70 came down with the deadly virus.

The homeless situation in San Francisco is so bad President Trump threatened to send EPA inspectors to the city last September.

That was before the coronavirus pandemic.

The Daily Mail reported:

In the biggest outbreak at a homeless shelter in California to date, San Francisco’s mayor announced Friday that 70 people have tested positive for the coronavirus, infuriating advocates who had sought more aggressive action to protect homeless people. Mayor London Breed said that the outbreak involving 68 residents and two shelter staff was expected. ‘We knew that those had the potential of being hot spots, so we have been preparing for that,’ Breed said of the homeless shelters. ‘We were on top of it.’ The news angered homeless advocates and members of the Board of Supervisors who have been pleading with her administration to commandeer empty hotel rooms and quickly move homeless people from streets and shelters into them.

