Ex-Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie SandersBernie SandersTom Hanks hosts a remote SNL Biden wins Alaska primary Alaska Democrats see spike in ballots in the 2020 vote-by-mail primary MORE (I-Vt.) endorsed former rival Joe Biden Joe BidenWhy Joe Biden is weak on China Pollsters find unexpected boon: Americans stuck at home willing to talk Can Joe Biden build the excitement for his candidacy amid coronavirus? MORE during a virtual event Monday.

“We need you in the White House. I will do all that I can to see that that happens, Joe,” Sanders told Biden during the former vice president’s virtual event on the coronavirus.

“Today, I am asking all Americans — I’m asking every Democrat, I’m asking every independent, I’m asking a lot of Republicans — to come together in this campaign to support your candidacy, which I endorse,” Sanders added.

The endorsement, which comes less than a week after Sanders suspended his own White House bid, marks an attempt to unify the progressive and moderate wings of the Democratic Party. The move is also aimed at quelling concerns that the party won’t be able to come together ahead of the general election in November.

JUST IN: Sen. Bernie Sanders is endorsing Joe Biden for president pic.twitter.com/U8cEsvLO1O — QuickTake by Bloomberg (@QuickTake) April 13, 2020

Sanders and his supporters, who regarded the senator’s presidential campaign as a movement, have been skeptical of the party establishment, pointing to the reluctance of Democratic leaders to support progressive measures like “Medicare for All.”

Biden and more moderate Democrats, in turn, have instead focused on strengthening and expanding the 2010 Affordable Care Act, also known as ObamaCare.

Biden and Sanders acknowledged their policy differences at Monday’s event while also highlighting their shared goal of defeating President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump shares tweet from supporter calling for Fauci to be fired Trump lashes out at New York Times over report on coronavirus response Fox News host hits back at Trump over Chris Wallace criticism: ‘Enough’ MORE on Election Day.

“I think that your endorsement means a great deal. It means a great deal to me. I think people are going to be surprised that we are apart on some issues but we’re awfully close,” Biden told Sanders. “I’m going to need you, not just to win the campaign, but to govern.”

