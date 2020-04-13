https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/snopes-founder-blew-98000-hookers-got-pics-now-garbage-far-left-website-smearing-tgp-us-flags/

Mikkelson’s wife at the time, Barbara Mikkelson, worked on the site, too. It was more of a hobby that eventually started making a little money from ads — “enough to take a weekend trip” — and then became a real moneymaker. The marriage ended in divorce, with Barbara selling her share in 2016 to a company called Proper Media. There has been ongoing, messy litigation that was covered in-depth in Wired magazine last year.

Here’s a picture of the now divorced David and Barbara and a cat below:

As divorces go, it appears that this was a rough one for the Mikkelsons – well at least for Barbara (see story here). During the divorce Barabra Mikkelson’s court filing alleged that her former husband and founder of Snopes had embezzled $98K from the company and spent it on himself and the services of prostitutes.

Apparently Mr. Mikkelson, was attracted to a lady by the name of Ebyssa Young, a former Libertarian candidate for congress in Hawaii.

Hat tip Yaacov Apelbaum

So the purveyor of truth on the Internet embezzled about $100,000 on prostitutes during his divorce but we’re all supposed to believe that he, Snopes, Wikipedia and Factcheck.org own what is true on the Internet.