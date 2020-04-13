https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/stunning-us-gave-wuhan-lab-3-7-million-grant-study-horseshoe-bats-carry-coronavirus/

Your tax dollars at work — paying China to study bat virus that causes global pandemic.

In late March FOX News host Tucker Carlson reported on a CHINESE study on the origin of the novel coronavirus.

The coronavirus came from either the Wuhan Center for Disease Control and Prevention or Wuhan Institute of Virology in Wuhan, China.

The study concluded the deadly virus came out of local laboratories in Hubei Province. The smoking gun in the study is the link to horseshoe bats which are not sold in local markets and not native to Wuhan. In fact the closest colony is 900 kilometers away. There is no evidence horseshoe bats were sold in the Wuhan wet markets. The local labs used this bat specimen and the virus came from a lab in Wuhan.

Reports linking bats to the coronavirus started making the rounds back in January. But a recent paper published in the Wuhan Centre for Disease Control and Prevention found the source of the coronavirus is a laboratory near the Huanan Seafood Market in Wuhan.

But that’s not all.

Now there is evidence the National Institute of Health awarded a Wuhan laboratory a $3.7 million grant to study horseshoe bats that carry coronavirus.

Via Lou Dobbs Tonight.

