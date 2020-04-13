https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/faucis-many-mistakes-lies-nih-director-said-one-thing-weeks-months-ago-today-tries-blame-president-trump-video/

NIH Director Dr. Anthony Fauci went on CNN on Easter Sunday and suggested that President Trump should have shut down the country in February!

Dr. Fauci later went on with Al Sharpton on MSNBC and and told Al Sharpton that he warned President Trump that “we were in real trouble” from the coronavirus.

It is clear at this point that Dr. Anthony Fauci has a problem with the truth.

Here is a list of several contradictory statements by the good doctor.

1.) Dr. Fauci says he warned Trump in January that the US was in real trouble but that is not what he said publicly.

In January Dr. Anthony Fauci told Newsmax TV that the United States “did not have to worry” about the coronavirus and that it was “not a major threat.”

“This is not a major threat…” WATCH : Dr. Anthony Fauci’s original thoughts about the severity of the COVID-19 outbreak are revisited from a January interview with Newsmax TV’s @gregkellyusa. pic.twitter.com/0KmHxxkeBp — Newsmax (@newsmax) April 3, 2020

2.) Dr. Fauci warned of an apocalyptic coronavirus pandemic — then just weeks later he later compared the coronavirus to a bad flu.

3.) Dr. Fauci based all of his predictions on garbage IHME models that were OFF BY MILLIONS and then told reporters this past week, “You can’t really rely on models.”

4.) On March 20th Dr. Fauci jumped in and “corrected” the president during a press briefing on hydroxychloroquine treatment for coronavirus saying, “You got to be careful when you say ‘fairly effective.’ It was never done in a clinical trial… It was given to individuals and felt that maybe it worked.”

Dr. Fauci quickly corrects Trump’s misstatements about hydroxychloroquine pic.twitter.com/Piim1PQSdh — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 20, 2020

Exactly two weeks later hydroxychloroquine was deemed the most highly rated treatment for the novel coronavirus in an international poll of more than 6,000 doctors.

5.) Dr. Fauci pushed these garbage models every step of the way.

Three weeks ago Dr. Fauci claimed 1 million to 2 million Americans would die from coronavirus. Then he said 100,000 to 200,000 Americans will die from the virus. Then last week he agreed 81,766 Americans would die from the coronavirus. Then by Wednesday the experts cut the number of deaths to 60,415 projected deaths.

6.) On Sunday Dr. Fauci said President Trump should have shut down the economy in February.

The president was a bit pre-occupied in February with the Democrat impeachment sham.

That’s not what Dr. Fauci said ON FEBRUARY 29th!!

But in late February Fauci told the TODAY Show on February 29 that you don’t need to “change anything you’re doing.”:

It should be clear that Dr. Fauci has bad judgement.

Dr. Fauci guy needs to go.

