https://www.theblaze.com/news/trump-knocks-down-fire-fauci-media-narrative

President Donald Trump extuinguished a developing mainstream narrative that aimed to divide his coronavirus response team while the country is still battling the global pandemic.

Many theorized that the president was considering firing Dr. Anthony Fauci, the head of his coronavirus task force, after he retweeted a missive on Sunday with the phrase “fire Fauci” in the tweet.

On Monday, the president dispelled that narrative when Principal Deputy Press Secretary Hogan Gidley posted a statement tamping down speculation.

“This media chatter is ridiculous — President Trump is not firing Dr. Fauci,” read the statement.

“The President’s tweet clearly exposed media attempts to maliciously push a falsehood about his China decision in an attempt to rewrite history,” the statement continued.

“It was Democrats and the media who ignored Coronavirus choosing to focus on impeachment instead, and when they finally did comment on the virus it was to attack President Trump for taking the bold decisive action to save American lives by cutting off travel from China and from Europe,” it continued.

“Dr. Fauci has been and remains a trusted advisor to President Trump,” the statement concluded.

Fauci has faced criticism from many over the lockdown that has drastically and negatively effected the U.S. economy. He has responded that even without the models that predicted hundreds of thousands of deaths, a lockdown was clearly necessary based on the experience of other countries in dealing with the pandemic.

The president reiterated his support for Fauci later during Monday’s coronavirus task force media briefing update. He explained that he retweeted a message about the media but didn’t endorse every opinion in the tweet.

Here’s more about the fire Fauci narrative:

[embedded content]

Firing Fauci would be a ‘disastrous mistake’: Guy Benson



www.youtube.com



Share this: Twitter

Facebook

