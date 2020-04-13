https://www.dailywire.com/news/trump-plays-video-of-medias-response-to-coronavirus-democrats-praising-him-cnn-msnbc-cut-away

President Donald Trump played a video during the White House Coronavirus Press Briefing on Monday that showed the media’s initial response to the coronavirus outbreak and highlighted his response to the outbreak and showed Democratic governors around the country praising the Trump administration for the work they did.

WATCH:

President @realdonaldtrump is on FIRE pushing back against dishonest media outlets and how they cover his administration’s response. pic.twitter.com/Jo3iyEieO4 — (((Jason Rantz))) on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) April 13, 2020

This is a breaking news story, refresh the page for updates.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

