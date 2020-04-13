https://www.theepochtimes.com/trump-reelection-bid-raises-212-million-in-first-quarter_3309698.html

The campaign to reelect President Donald Trump announced Sunday that it and the Republican National Committee (RNC) jointly raised over $212 million in the first quarter of 2020.

In a statement, the campaign said various fundraising initiatives have topped up the coffers of Trump’s reelection bid to over $240 million in cash-on-hand.

The amount raised in the first quarter is $56 million more than the final quarter of 2019, and represents a 36 percent increase.

“Americans can see President Trump leading this nation through a serious crisis and they are responding with their continued enthusiastic support for his re-election. Joe Biden, Democrats, and the media continue to oppose his every action, but the people know that President Trump is fighting for them so they are fighting for him as well,” said Trump 2020 campaign manager Brad Parscale, in a statement.

To date, the Trump campaign and RNC committees have raised over $677 million, which is around $270 million more than the bid to reelect President Barack Obama in 2012.

The campaign added that in March alone, Trump’s reelection bid raised $63 million.

“The enthusiasm for President Trump and our Party remains strong, and we continue to be all systems go toward November,” RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said in a statement.

Presumptive nominee Joe Biden’s campaign and election committees, as of March 23, jointly raised a total of just over $98 million. After expenditures, Biden’s campaign has some $13 million cash-on-hand.

Trump’s campaign, which said it has over 880,000 volunteers and has already made over 17 million voter contacts since March 13, recently moved to an all-virtual effort in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) virus, commonly known as the novel coronavirus, has spread aggressively across the United States, with a Johns Hopkins tally noting over 557,000 infections across America.

The number of fatalities attributed to COVID-19 in the United States stands at over 22,000 as of April 13.

Trump, at Friday’s briefing of the COVID-19 task force, said his administration’s response to the virus was having an effect.

“Our experts are monitoring the data from every part of our country having to do with the topic that we’re here to discuss. In the midst of grief and pain, we’re seeing clear signs that our aggressive strategy is saving countless lives,” Trump said.

