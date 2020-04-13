http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/SCC_qNmCCwg/

President Donald Trump said Monday that he and the federal government have the authority to “open up the states,” not the individual governors.

Over the weekend, Governor Greg Abbott of Texas announced that he would issue an executive order this week on re-opening business. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Monday that he was working with Connecticut and New Jersey to plan a regional opening of the economy.

It was not clear which reports President Trump was responding too. Under the constitution, the federal government has extensive power to regulate interstate commerce. A number of Supreme Court decisions have interpreted this to mean the federal government has virtually unlimited powers over economic matters even if they have little to no direct impact on commerce between the states.

….It is the decision of the President, and for many good reasons. With that being said, the Administration and I are working closely with the Governors, and this will continue. A decision by me, in conjunction with the Governors and input from others, will be made shortly! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 13, 2020

Trump added that he would make a decision “shortly” about re-opening the economy.

