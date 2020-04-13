https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/492622-trump-says-jared-and-ivanka-wont-be-part-of-new-economic-coronavirus

President TrumpDonald John TrumpTrump shares tweet from supporter calling for Fauci to be fired Trump lashes out at New York Times over report on coronavirus response Fox News host hits back at Trump over Chris Wallace criticism: ‘Enough’ MORE told reporters Monday that senior advisers Jared Kushner Jared Corey KushnerHow reporters should handle coronavirus briefings Democrats worry about stimulus oversight as Trump undercuts watchdogs Hillicon Valley: State officials push for more election funds | Coronavirus surveillance concerns ramp up pressure for privacy bill | Senators warned not to use Zoom | Agencies ask FCC to revoke China Telecom’s license MORE and Ivanka Trump Ivana (Ivanka) Marie TrumpTrump says he’ll use ‘facts and instincts’ when deciding to push for US to reopen Overnight Health Care: Trump calls decision on reopening US biggest of his life | Trump to convene council to advise | Health officials push back on May opening | States see virus cases rise | Global death toll passes 100K On The Money: Trump calls decision on reopening economy biggest of his life | IG finds Treasury handled House request for Trump tax returns properly | Federal deficit jumps to 3B in March MORE would not be part of the White House council he is convening to guide the reopening of the U.S. economy.

Fox News had reported earlier Monday that the council was expected to include the president’s daughter and son-in-law.

President Trump said last week that he would likely announce the members of the new task force, which he said would be called the “Opening Our Country Council,” on Tuesday.

Other names that have been reported as likely members of the council include White House chief of staff Mark Meadows Mark Randall MeadowsTrump says he’ll use ‘facts and instincts’ when deciding to push for US to reopen Trump admin looks to cut farmworker pay to help industry during pandemic: report Overnight Health Care: Trump calls decision on reopening US biggest of his life | Trump to convene council to advise | Health officials push back on May opening | States see virus cases rise | Global death toll passes 100K MORE, economic adviser Larry Kudlow Lawrence (Larry) Alan KudlowMORE and a handful of other Cabinet officials.

Trump and top administration officials are currently weighing whether to relax social distancing guidelines in parts of the country in order to help revive the U.S. economy as the spread of the coronavirus appears to slow.

“We’re going to be putting out guidelines and recommendations fairly quickly, within a few days,” Trump said at Monday’s White House press briefing.

The new council is distinct from the White House coronavirus task force, but the two are expected to work together to chart a path forward.

State and local officials have issued stay-at-home orders and instructed nonessential businesses to close in order to reduce the spread of the virus, causing massive layoffs across the country. Nearly 17 million people have applied for unemployment benefits over the past three weeks.

The guidelines, which call on Americans to avoid public places and nonessential travel and limit in-person gatherings to 10 people or fewer, extend until April 30. Trump on Monday insisted he had the ultimate authority to “open up states,” though legal experts have disputed that assertion, saying the president cannot reverse orders put in place by state and local officials.

Trump insisted Monday evening that he wanted to ensure that the country can reopen safely but made clear he wanted to do it as soon as possible. He wouldn’t say whether he was eyeing May 1 as a date but indicated details about the White House’s plan are forthcoming.

