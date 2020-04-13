https://www.dailywire.com/news/trump-shuts-down-combative-cnn-reporter-with-1-word

President Donald Trump shutdown CNN reporter Kaitlan Collins during the White House Coronavirus Task Force briefing on Monday after she repeatedly interrupted the president after he called on another reporter.

“You said when someone is president of the United States, their authority is total,” Collins said. “That is not true. Who told you that?”

“You know what we’re going to do? We are going to write up papers on this,” Trump responded. “It’s not going to be necessary because the governors need us one way or the other because ultimately it comes with the federal government.”

“That being said, we are getting along very well with the the governors and I feel very certain that there won’t be a problem,” Trump continued.

“Has any governor agreed that you have the authority to decide when their state opens?” Collins interrupted after Trump called on another reporter.

“I haven’t asked anybody,” Trump responded. “You know why? Because I don’t need to.”

“But who told you that president has the total authority?” Collins continued to interrupt.

Trump put up his finger and told her, “enough,” and that was the end of the conversation.

WATCH:

