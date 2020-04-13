http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/ceW92jT7lic/

A USS Theodore Roosevelt sailor has died of coronavirus-related complications, the U.S. Navy said on Monday.

He is the first sailor from the aircraft carrier to die of coronavirus, following an onboard outbreak beginning sometime in March, as Breitbart News reported.

The sailor’s name is being withheld for 24-hours for next-of-kin notification. Navy officials have previously identified the sailor as a male.

The Navy said after the ship arrived in Guam on March 27, the sailor tested positive for coronavirus on March 30 while aboard the ship. He was removed and placed in an isolation house on Naval Base Guam with four other sailors.

The Navy said like other sailors in isolation, he received medical checks twice daily from Navy medical teams. On April 9 at approximately 8:30 a.m., he was found unresponsive.

Naval Base Guam emergency responders were notified and fellow sailors and an onsite medical team in the house administered CPR, the Navy said. The sailor was transferred to U.S. Naval Hospital Guam and put in the Intensive Care Unit. He was declared deceased April 13.

The Navy said as of April 12, 92 percent of the approximately 4,800 crew members have been tested, with 585 positive results, and 3,724 negative results. Most of the sailors — 3,967 — have been removed from the ship.

