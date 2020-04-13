http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/1e9wKl68Jic/

Video released from an April 4, 2020, Arlington Heights, Illinois, home invasion shows two masked suspects walking up to the front door of house, one of whom gets pummeled by the homeowner.

The second suspect was shot dead by the homeowner minutes later. The Daily Mail reports the homeowner beat down the first suspect, then went back into the home to discover the second suspect was holding his wife and kids at gunpoint. The homeowner shot and killed the second suspect, 58-year-old Larry Brodacz.

Breitbart News reported that incident last week, but the full doorbell video had yet to be released. Now it has and you can see for yourself below:

WGN 9 reported the incident occurred in broad daylight, after Brodacz and 38-year-old Bradley Finnian allegedly rang the doorbell, then pulled a gun and forced their way inside once the homeowner answered the door. The homeowner responded by chasing Finnian out of the home while punching him repeatedly.

The Chicago Sun-Times reported police indicated the homeowner shot and killed the second suspect to protect his family. Police said, “Fearing for his life and the lives of his wife and children, the homeowner discharged a round from the family handgun, striking Mr. Brodacz in the abdomen.”

The NRA responded to the incident by noting, “The best way to stop a bad guy with a gun is a good guy with a gun.”

