http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/k7DepCKOhqU/

JERUSALEM – The traditional priestly blessing of the Passover holiday occurred at the Western Wall in Jerusalem’s Old City on Sunday morning with only 10 worshipers present, including U.S. ambassador to Israel David Friedman, in keeping with the coronavirus restrictions.

On the second intermediate day of the festivals of Passover and Sukkot, tens of thousands of Jewish pilgrims usually make their way to the Western Wall to attend the blessings led by the priests.

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...