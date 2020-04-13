https://www.wnd.com/2020/04/white-house-trump-wont-fire-dr-fauci/

The White House is shooting down media speculation over the weekend that President Trump was preparing to fire Dr. Anthony Fauci.

Trump retweeted a tweet Sunday night calling for the top health adviser to be sacked after seeming to imply in interviews Sunday that more lives could have been saved from the coronavirus if the president had heeded his advice.

“This media chatter is ridiculous — President Trump is not firing Dr. Fauci,” spokesman Hogan Gidley said, the Wall Street Journal reported.

“Dr. Fauci has been and remains a trusted advisor to President Trump.”

The tweet spotlighted by the president pointed to a Feb. 29 “Today” show interview in which Fauci said in response to concern about the virus spreading through large gatherings that Americans should carry on with their daily routines as normal.

Written by a former Republican congressional candidate, DeAnna Lorraine, the tweet said: “Fauci is now saying that had Trump listened to the medical experts earlier he could’ve saved more lives. Fauci was telling people on February 29th that there was nothing to worry about and it posed no threat to the US public at large. Time to #FireFauci…”

On Sunday, Fauci told CNN’s Jake Tapper that if “mitigation” had begun earlier, lives could have been saved, “[b]ut there was a lot of pushback about shutting things down back then.”

In an interview Sunday with MSNBC’s Al Sharpton, Fauci was asked, “When did it occur to you … in your capacity that this was a problem that would reach pandemic proportions?”

Fauci gave a lengthy answer, recalling China’s misreporting of the problem in December and January. After prompting by Sharpton, Fauci said he became aware that it would become a pandemic “towards the middle to end of January.”

The follow-up question is unclear, but Fauci appears to have understood that Sharpton was asking him to confirm that he had advised the president of his concern at that time, replying, “You bet.”

Sharton said: “OK. And what did you begin advising the administration and those authorities that we were in fact seeing something different here and this could be a major problem at that time?”

Fauci replied: “You bet. And then, then that’s when it became clear that there are a couple of ways of addressing that. You could either prevent or try to block the influx of new cases from out of the country, and already cases had come in from China, to try and say, ‘That’s it, we got to stop that because now we already have cases here.’ And then it switched to Europe. And when Italy had their outbreak, it became clear that that became a danger. So that’s when cases were cut off from coming in from Europe and then ultimately the U.K. But by that time we had enough cases in our own country that the ability to do the containment slipped then into the need for mitigation and we saw what happened in New York.”

See the segment in the MSNBC interview:

[embedded content]

In sharp contrast, on Jan. 21, Fauci said in an interview with Newsmax TV that the coronavirus was “not a major threat” to the United States.

Anchor Greg Kelly asked: “Bottom line. We don’t have to worry about this one, right?”

“Obviously, you need to take it seriously, and do the kinds of things that the CDC and the Department of Homeland Security are doing,” Fauci replied.

“But, this not a major threat for the people of the United States, and this is not something that the citizens of the United States right now should be worried about.”

In January, Dr Tony Fauci was on my show telling America not to worry about the Coronavirus—that it wasn’t a major threat to the people. January 21, 2020, 20 seconds: pic.twitter.com/RLDivpgbAq — Greg Kelly (@gregkellyusa) April 3, 2020

In the Feb. 29 “Today” show interview, Fauci was asked: “So, Dr. Fauci, it’s Saturday morning in America. People are waking up now with real concerns about this. They want to go to malls, movies, maybe the gym as well. Should we be changing our habits? And if so, how?

Fauci replied: “No. Right now, at this moment, there is no need to change anything you’re doing on a day-by-day basis.

“Right now the risk is still low, but this could change.”

See the “Today” show remarks:

Further, Fauci co-authored an article published March 26 in the New England Journal of Medicine predicting the fatality rate for the coronavirus will turn out to be like that of a “severe seasonal influenza.”

In an exceptionally bad flu season, the case fatality rate is about one-tenth of 1 percent, the authors wrote.

That assessment was a signicant downgrade from the figure Fauci cited in testimony to the House of Representatives on March 11 in which he called for a cancellation of any large gatherings.

Fauci estimated at the time – prior to the current shutdown – that the true mortality rate of the coronavirus outbreak, taking into account unreported cases, was “somewhere around 1%, which means it is 10 times more lethal than the seasonal flu.”

Radio host Rush Limbaugh on Monday wondered why Fauci is getting a pass on promoting unpreparedness.

“Why does only President Trump face any accountability?” Limbaugh asked. “Because this is a political hit job taking place right before our very eyes.”

