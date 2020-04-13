https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/world-health-organization-tedros-adhanom-ghebreyesus-china-centric-funding/2020/04/13/id/962659

World Health Organization Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Monday said the UN health body has a “very good” relationship with the U.S., despite President Donald Trump’s comments his administration would make a move to punish the agency for its handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

“The United States is actually the largest contributor to WHO, and I have met president Trump a number of times before, starting from 2017,” Tedros told reporters Monday. “What I know is that he is supportive, and I hope the funding to WHO will continue. The relationships that we have is very good, and we hope this will continue.”

The report comes as key Trump administration figures prepare recommendations for the commander-in-chief on how best to cut payments to WHO.

“They are very, very China-centric,” Trump said Friday. “China always seems to get the better of the argument, and I don’t like that. I really don’t like that. I don’t think that’s appropriate. I don’t think it’s fair to the American people.”

The U.S. is the largest single donor to the WHO and has committed to provide the agency with $893 million during its current two-year funding period, according to The Washington Post.

The World Health Organization on Jan. 14 tweeted there had been no human transmissions of the coronavirus within China yet.

The Chinese government, though, knew the disease was spreading before the tweet was sent, according to the South China Morning Post.

