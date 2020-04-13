https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/wildfires-chernobyl-hazardous-waste/2020/04/13/id/962694

Wildfires in Ukraine continue to rage in a region under a mile and a half from the hazardous waste that was spilled during the Chernobyl nuclear disaster, Reuters reported.

Greenpeace Russia said satellite images of the blaze close to town of Pripyat display burn marks at about 0.6 miles from the site of the 1986 nuclear accident.

“According to satellite images taken on Monday, the area of the largest fire has reached 34,400 hectares,” Greenpeace told Reuters.

Greenpeace officials also said another wildfire is burning about 12,600 hectares from the destroyed nuclear plant.

These reports conflict with those from Ukrainian officials who said the fire only burned 20 hectares.

An official with the country’s top agency in charge of the region surrounding the Chernobyl power plant added to the Associated Press, however, that officials “cannot say the fire is contained.”

“We have been working all night, digging firebreaks around the plant to protect it from fire,” the official said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

