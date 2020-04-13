https://www.wnd.com/2020/04/woman-loses-entire-family-coronavirus-husband-son-die-within-days/

(NEW YORK POST) — A Michigan woman lost her entire family to coronavirus as her husband and her only child died within days of each other, according to a report.

Sandy Brown of Grand Blanc said she’s suffering indescribable grief after losing her husband and son, Freddie Lee Brown Jr. and Freddie Lee Brown III, in a span of three days, the Detroit News reported.

“There’s not even a word created to describe my pain. It’s unimaginable,” she said.

