The XFL has completely shut down its operations after filing for bankruptcy on Monday, a Chapter 11 filing shows, according to The Hill.

The XFL is a financial bust for World Wrestling Entertainment CEO Vince McMahon. The extreme football league was crushed after only one season in 2001, losing $70 million in the process. McMahon announced the league’s return in 2018, and games started in January 2020.

As the coronavirus pandemic spread throughout the world, nearly every sports league in the U.S. either postponed or canceled all of their games. At first, ratings also held strong, but then began to slide further into the season.

On March 12, the league said it had decided not to finish its season after many other sports leagues suspended play.

Last Friday, the XFL announced it was laying off its staff and suspending operations, as well as giving out refunds to all season ticket holders.

According to TMZ, XFL creditors include its high-paid head coaches, such as Bob Stoops who is owed $1,083,333.33 and Mark Trestman, who was scheduled to make $777,777,78.

Organizers for the Kentucky Derby have also postponed the early race in May and planners for the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo have put those games on hold as well.

