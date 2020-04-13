https://www.theblaze.com/news/yet-another-democrat-bans-religious-gatherings-in-face-of-coronavirus-fears

New Mexico Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham amended her mass gathering ban to fight the spread of the coronavirus to include houses of worship, the Las Cruces Sun News reported.

The change was made Saturday — the day before Easter, the paper said, adding that the ban on gatherings of five or more people previously exempted religious gatherings.

“I am so grateful for the support and cooperation from the vast majority of religious leaders of all faiths who have already made the difficult decision to cancel services in the interest of the health and safety of their members,” Lujan Grisham said, according to the Sun News. “I understand the tremendous social and spiritual burden this places on New Mexicans, but ultimately, we must do everything we can to limit the spread of COVID-19, including being absolutely clear that mass gatherings of any type are not permitted in houses of worship.”

Of 39 states that have implemented stay-at-home orders, only 11 have exceptions for religious gatherings — and most of those require social distancing at services, the paper said.

A growing left-wing chorus

On Good Friday, Kentucky Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear warned that anyone caught attending a “mass gathering” in the state over Easter weekend would have their license plates recorded by state police and then would be forced into a two-week self-quarantine.

Still, dozens of cars were in the parking lot of the Maryville Baptist Church in Hillview on Easter morning despite Beshear’s threat — and despite nails spread at the parking lot’s entrances.

After the Democratic mayor of Louisville banned drive-in services for Easter, U.S. District Judge Justin Walker on Saturday granted a Louisville church a temporary restraining order against Greg Fischer’s mandate, thoroughly rebuking him: “The Mayor’s decision is stunning. And it is, ‘beyond all reason,’ unconstitutional.”

In addition:

