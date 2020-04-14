http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/utZl0oDWc4Q/

Laredo Sector Customs and Border Protection officers seized more than $45,000 in U.S. cash that an alleged smuggler attempted to take into Mexico. The seizure occurred on the international bridge from Laredo, Texas, to Nuevo Laredo, Tamaulipas, Mexico.

CBP officers assigned to the Laredo Port of Entry on April 11 observed a 2020 Toyota Avalon approaching in the outbound lane to Mexico for inspection. The officers referred the driver to a secondary station, according to information obtained from U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials.

During a search of the Avalon and the driver’s personal belongings, officers found packages containing $45,157. The driver did not declare an intent to transport currency across the border, officials stated.

Officials seized the vehicle and the currency.

“CBP’s national security mandate is complex, ranging from Anti-Terrorism to more traditional counter-drug operations,” said Port Director Gregory Alvarez, Laredo Port of Entry. “This seizure of $45,157 is a direct reflection of our continuous commitment to enforce federal currency reporting requirements.”

Officers turned the case over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations special agents for further investigation, officials stated.

Currency being smuggled from Texas into this part of Mexico is frequently headed to Los Zetas cartel coffers as proceeds from drug sales or human smuggling fees collected in the U.S.

Earlier this month, CBP officers in the Rio Grande Valley Sector seized $214,000 in U.S. currency as a Mexican national allegedly attempted to sneak the money into Reynosa, Tamaulipas, Mexico, Breitbart Texas reported. The officers seized the vehicle and the cash.

Bob Price serves as associate editor and senior news contributor for the Breitbart Texas-Border team. He is an original member of the Breitbart Texas team. Price is a regular panelist on Fox 26 Houston’s What’s Your Point? Sunday-morning talk show. Follow him on Twitter @BobPriceBBTX and Facebook.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

