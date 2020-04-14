https://www.westernjournal.com/93-year-old-woman-holds-sign-window-asking-beer-coors-delivers/

The current social-distancing situation is the same for most Americans right now: We’re stuck at our homes, limited to going out for necessities and told to give passers-by at least a 6-foot berth.

In many areas, we’re even wearing improvised masks .

Some people are picking up new hobbies during their enforced downtime, trying their hand at growing and making their own food.

Some are realizing they really have no culinary skills.

Others are enjoying the time by reading books, having video chat happy hours, or — if you’re Olive Veronesi — securing yourself a quarantine supply of your favorite suds.

Veronesi is a 93-year-old resident of Seminole, Pennsylvania, and she enjoys her Coors Light.

While sheltering in place, though, she apparently ran low on her mildly alcoholic beverage and sent out a good-natured message that tore through social media.

“I NEED MORE BEER!!” her handwritten plea read. She held up the sign and a can of Coors Light from behind a window, smiling as someone outside her home snapped the photo.

“I was on my last 12 cans, I have a beer every night,” Veronesi told KDKA. “You know what, beer has vitamins in it, it’s good for you, as long as you don’t overdo it.”

And just like that, people started offering to drop off some of her essential drink. Eventually, though, word got to the party most able to help Veronesi.

“When we saw Olive’s message, we knew we had to jump at the chance to not only connect with someone who brought a smile to our faces during this pandemic, but also gave us a special opportunity to say thanks for being a Coors Light fan,” a Molson Coors spokesperson told CNN.

“Even in the pre-COVID era, we would’ve been thrilled to fulfill Olive’s request,” the spokesperson continued. “But in this moment, during these unusual times, bringing a little bit of joy to someone’s day is the least we can do.”

And that’s how Veronesi ended up with 10 15-packs of her nightly drink (some have cheekily questioned whether or not it can really be called a “beer“).

“That tastes pretty good,” she said as she opened one up and took a sip right on her very own front porch.

Along with the 150 cans came an additional promise: This wasn’t the end of Molson Coors’ kindness. Whenever she runs out, they vowed to make another delivery.

Beer isn’t all they’re sharing. On April 7, Molson Coors announced they were aiding truckers by providing them with drinking water.

“NEWS: Today we donated 154,000 cans of fresh drinking water to truck drivers across the United States and Canada in an effort to help keep them safe by limiting the amount of stops they need to make for supplies during the COVID-19 pandemic,” the company wrote on Facebook.

“Sure it’s #NationalBeerDay, but it’s also a day to salute our drivers, the unsung heroes keeping America supplied and our supply chains moving during a time of great need.”

