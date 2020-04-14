https://thehill.com/homenews/news/492686-93-year-old-woman-i-need-more-beer-sign-gift-molson-coors

A 93-year-old woman whose beer stash was dwindling during the coronavirus crisis received an unexpected gift from Molson Coors.

Olive Veronesi of Pennsylvania was recently photographed standing behind a glass door holding a sign that read “I need more beer!!” and holding a can of Coors Light, USA Today reported.

On Monday, she received just that — more beer. Much, much more beer.

ADVERTISEMENT

Molson Coors had delivered 150 Coors Light beers to help Veronesi continue quarantining without having to go out to buy more alcohol, local television station KDKA-TV reported.

“When we saw Olive’s message, we knew we had to jump at the chance to not only connect with someone who brought a smile to our faces during this pandemic, but also gave us a special opportunity to say thanks for being a Coors Light fan,” a spokesperson for Molson Coors said.

Veronesi later updated her sign to say “Got more beer!”

Molson Coors said Veronesi and her family “have a standing offer for more Coors Light whenever they’re ready for a restock.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

