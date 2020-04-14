http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/uQmncnVYWig/a-master-class-on-the-green-new-deal.php

What is wrong with the Green New Deal? As they say at InstaPundit, you’re gonna need a bigger blog. But you can learn the basics not only about the Green New Deal, but more broadly about why it would be foolish to rely on wind and solar energy to provide our electricity, by tuning in to American Experiment Policy Fellow Isaac Orr’s Master Class in Public Policy tomorrow, at noon Central time.

Isaac is one of the country’s top energy experts. He was the principal author of the Center’s groundbreaking study Doubling Down on Failure, which won the State Policy Network’s award as the most influential research of the past year.

Isaac previews tomorrow’s program:

You can go here to register. It’s free! And if you miss the presentation live, it will be archived so you can watch it at your leisure. Live is best, though, as I will be monitoring questions and comments and tossing them to Isaac for a response.

Tomorrow’s program is one of our five-part “Master Class In Public Policy” series. During this time when it is illegal to meet in person, we are producing virtual content to fill the gap. The first session, with economist John Phelan, was a big success. If you missed it, you can watch the video here. Our second event, Catrin Wigfall answering the question, How good are Minnesota’s public schools, really? is here.

Hope you can join us tomorrow!

