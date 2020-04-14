https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/refusing-every-dem-candidate-dropped-barack-obama-endorses-sleepy-joe-biden-video/

After months of silence, Barack Hussein Obama endorsed Joe Biden on Tuesday.

After waiting for every candidate to drop out of the 2020 Democrat race, Obama finally endorsed Biden.

With no other choice, Obama endorsed his VP.

Pathetic.

“That’s why I’m so proud to endorse Joe Biden for President of the United States,” Obama said. “Choosing Joe to be my Vice President was one of the best decisions I ever made and he became a close friend.”

Barack Obama politicized the Coronavirus pandemic in his video message and said that Joe Biden, who can’t even form a sentence and never knows where he is, has what it takes to “guide us through one of our darkest times.”

VIDEO:

I’m proud to endorse my friend @JoeBiden for President of the United States. Let’s go: https://t.co/maHVGRozkX — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) April 14, 2020

Obama said he would be on the campaign trail soon.

For all of us who love this country and are willing to do our part to make sure it lives up to its highest ideals – now’s the time to fight for what we believe in. Join us at https://t.co/Kboaxi3MVL. And I’ll see you on the campaign trail as soon as I can. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) April 14, 2020

