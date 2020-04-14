https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/refusing-every-dem-candidate-dropped-barack-obama-endorses-sleepy-joe-biden-video/

 

After months of silence, Barack Hussein Obama endorsed Joe Biden on Tuesday.

After waiting for every candidate to drop out of the 2020 Democrat race, Obama finally endorsed Biden.

With no other choice, Obama endorsed his VP.

Pathetic.

“That’s why I’m so proud to endorse Joe Biden for President of the United States,” Obama said. “Choosing Joe to be my Vice President was one of the best decisions I ever made and he became a close friend.”

Barack Obama politicized the Coronavirus pandemic in his video message and said that Joe Biden, who can’t even form a sentence and never knows where he is, has what it takes to “guide us through one of our darkest times.”

VIDEO:

Obama said he would be on the campaign trail soon.

