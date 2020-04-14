https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/ag-barr-issues-statement-mississippi-church-case-government-may-not-impose-special-restrictions-religious-activity/

Bill Barr

Last week the Justice Department warned US Attorney General Bill Barr was monitoring government regulation of religious services.

Parishioners who attended a drive-in service at Temple Baptist Church in Mississippi were fined $500 each by police for violating ‘social distancing’ orders.

20 police cars swarmed King James Bible Baptist Church in Mississippi and pastor Charles Hamilton Jr., was told by a cop that his rights were suspended.

US Attorney General Bill Barr on Tuesday issued a statement on the Mississippi church case.

Barr said the government “may not impose special restrictions on religious activity that do not also apply to similar non-religious activity.”

“But even in times of emergency, when reasonable and temporary restrictions are placed on rights, the First Amendment and federal statutory law prohibit discrimination against religious institutions and religious believers. Thus, government may not impose special restrictions on religious activity that do not also apply to similar nonreligious activity. For example, if a government allows movie theaters, restaurants, concert halls, and other comparable places of assembly to remain open and unrestricted, it may not order houses of worship to close, limit their congregation size, or otherwise impede religious gatherings. Religious institutions must not be singled out for special burdens,” Barr said.

Barr called out the government officials in Mississippi who singled out churchgoers while permitting citizens to attend nearby drive-in restaurants.

“Today, the Department filed a Statement of Interest in support of a church in Mississippi that allegedly sought to hold parking lot worship services, in which congregants listened to their pastor preach over their car radios, while sitting in their cars in the church parking lot with their windows rolled up. The City of Greenville fined congregants $500 per person for attending these parking lot services – while permitting citizens to attend nearby drive-in restaurants, even with their windows open. The City appears to have thereby singled churches out as the only essential service (as designated by the state of Mississippi) that may not operate despite following all CDC and state recommendations regarding social distancing,” Barr said.

AG Barr said the DOJ will continue to ensure religious freedoms remains protected.

“The United States Department of Justice will continue to ensure that religious freedom remains protected if any state or local government, in their response to COVID-19, singles out, targets, or discriminates against any house of worship for special restrictions,” Barr concluded.

