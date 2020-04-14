https://www.theblaze.com/news/pelosi-trump-coronavirus-almost-sinful

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) came just short of condemning President Donald Trump on spiritual grounds Monday, calling his administration’s failure to administer testing to all Americans and address the country’s supposed shortage in personal protective equipment “almost sinful,” Politico reported.

During a private conference call with Democratic colleagues Monday, Pelosi unleashed on the president also calling his intentions to reopen the country at the end of the month dangerous, according to Politico.

“The more misrepresentations he puts out there, the more it obscures the truth,” the House speaker reportedly told fellow Democrats. “We have to insist upon the truth — what they’re saying is not knowledge, is not facts, is not real.”

On Monday during a White House press briefing, Trump expressed hopes that America could soon relax social distancing guidelines and reopen the country for business “ahead of schedule.” The president’s “30 Days to Slow the Spread” social distancing guidelines are set to end on April 30.

In the Politico report, Pelosi repeatedly resorted to attacking Trump during the two-hour call, asking colleagues to help combat the messaging coming from the Trump administration. She doubled down calling the Trump administration’s response to the pandemic “a complete failure” — and insisted to colleagues that “we cannot let them lie about it.”

President Trump has resisted the onslaught of attacks coming from Democratic lawmakers and left-wing media members claiming that his administration’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic has been a failure. Instead, the president has characterized the federal government’s response to the ongoing crisis and cooperation with state officials as “unbelievable.”

Speaker Pelosi has received her own share of criticism during the country’s ongoing response to the pandemic. Late last month as Congress moved quickly to get a coronavirus relief package to passage, Pelosi thwarted and stalled the process by bringing a “wish list” of unrelated demands into the discussion. Then she lied about it.

