New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Tuesday at a press conference he would not engage in a fight with President Donald Trump, despite public conflict on Twitter and in the media.

“The president will have no fight with me. I will not engage in it. … if he wants a fight with me, he’s not going to get it from me,” Cuomo said to reporters. “Period.”

Cuomo referred to Trump’s message on Twitter sent Tuesday morning citing the film Mutiny on the Bounty, suggesting he was ready for a fight with governors.

As part of the economic recovery, Cuomo said, he would reach out to the White House in “partnership and cooperation” to work on reopening the country.

“This is going to take us working together,” he said, noting that the coronavirus crisis was “no place for politics.”

Cuomo said he needed the federal government to help fill holes in his budget, fund testing, and deliver other necessary resources to reopen the state.

“He has no fight here, I won’t let it happen,” Cuomo said.

He acknowledged, however, that he would act to protect the health and welfare of the state if Trump put it in danger.

But his overall message to the president was that he was not interested in a public confrontation.

“Forget the darn politics,” Cuomo said. “Everybody’s tired of it.”

