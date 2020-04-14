https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/john-barrasso-elizabeth-warren-relief-bill/2020/04/14/id/962849

Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., on Tuesday accused Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., of holding paychecks for workers “hostage” after she announced her push for an Essential Workers Bill of Rights.

“Elizabeth Warren is trying to hold hostage, at gunpoint, American workers’ paychecks,” Barrasso told Fox Business host Stuart Varney, after being asked if Warren’s proposal will “get in the way” of a follow-up coronavirus relief bill.

Warren is calling for 10 provisions to be included in the next relief bill, including: higher wages, universal sick pay, personal protective gear for workers, no-cost healthcare, and additional protections for whistleblowers.

The senator said the plan is “the Ten Commandments of the liberal left,” and described it as a “continuation of her failed presidential campaign.”

“This at a time when the fund is running out of the money that can be sent to small businesses all around the country, here in Wyoming, to workers, to farmers, to ranchers, to small businesses, so we can keep people getting paychecks,” he said. “It’s worked so far for 15 million Americans who continue to get paychecks. About a million of these loans have gone out. It’s been very successful.

“But by the end of the week, Stuart, we are going to be out of money, so we won’t be able to do more of this opportunity to keep those paychecks going. And Elizabeth Warren is standing in the way.”

