Joe Biden got confused by his own teleprompter again.

“I will make an educator?” Biden said before correcting himself. “…An education that in fact, Jill, my wife is a professor at a community college.”

The look on Bernie’s face is priceless.

This is the best the Democrats have.

WATCH:

Joe Biden gets confused by the teleprompter: “I will make an educator?” pic.twitter.com/bD4I2aT131 — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) April 13, 2020

After waiting for every candidate to drop out of the 2020 Democrat race, Obama finally endorsed Biden on Tuesday.

Obama said that Joe Biden, who can’t even form a sentence and never knows where he is, has what it takes to “guide us through one of our darkest times.”

