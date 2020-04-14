https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/biden-gets-confused-teleprompter-will-make-educator-video/

Joe Biden got confused by his own teleprompter again.

“I will make an educator?” Biden said before correcting himself. “…An education that in fact, Jill, my wife is a professor at a community college.”

The look on Bernie’s face is priceless.

This is the best the Democrats have.

WATCH:

After waiting for every candidate to drop out of the 2020 Democrat race, Obama finally endorsed Biden on Tuesday.

Obama said that Joe Biden, who can’t even form a sentence and never knows where he is, has what it takes to “guide us through one of our darkest times.”

