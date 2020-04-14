https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/stunning-new-study-finds-28-million-americans-likely-infected-coronavirus-puts-us-mortality-rate-0-1-just-like-seasonal-flu/

A new report by Justin Silverman and Alex Washberne on COVID-19 and featured in The Economist finds that the coronvirus is widespread in the US.

The authors argue that 28 million Americans have or have had the coronavirus.

Our work (@Alex_Washburne and I) on COVID-19 has been featured in @TheEconomist. I am extremely impressed by @DanRosenheck who wrote the piece. Key points: We find strong evidence that COVID-19 is widespread (>28 million) in the US but don’t panic. https://t.co/sk8FSUhakD — Justin Silverman (@inschool4life) April 8, 2020

If this study is accurate then the mortality rate of the coronavirus is 0.1%

Via Andrew Bostom.

@AlexBerenson “We find strong evidence that COVID-19 is widespread (>28 million) in the US but don’t panic.”

Yes. Reduces case-fatality ratio to ~0.1% https://t.co/DgmM1wDdqx — Andrew Bostom (@andrewbostom) April 14, 2020

If this is true then the COVID-19 is no more dangerous than the seasonal flu this season.

We updated our numbers below.

We included Brazil to show the country has less deaths than the US and chose to keep their economy open.

REMEMBER: WHO leader, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, stoked a global panic when he claimed the COVID-19 had a 3.4% mortality rate and then compared that to the annual estimated flu mortality rate of 0.1%.

It’s not clear if he yet understands his mistake.

Regardless, it sent the global community into a collective economic meltdown.

We don’t know how horrible the economic damage will be but we know it will be huge.

And we are still nowhere near the total flu deaths we see each year.

And now it looks like the WHO, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, and the global “experts” completely failed in their predictions and talking points!

