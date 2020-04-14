https://www.theblaze.com/steve-deace/trump-troll

On Monday, President Donald Trump gave one of his daily coronavirus task force press briefings, which will likely go down in the history books as one of his greatest presidential moments of all time. Here’s what happened: With the eyes of the nation upon him, Trump executed that most tactically solid troll he has ever launched on the mainstream media.

BlazeTV’s own Steve Deace gave his sharp take on President Trump’s press briefing Monday, asserting that Trump blindsided the media and preemptively tanked the media’s credibility as they tried to thwart his efforts to reopen the country. Watch the clip below from Tuesday’s episode of the “Steve Deace Show.”

