They are complicit.

Ever since President Trump mentioned the highly successful studies of hydroxychloroquine treatments on coronavirus patients the media has downplayed and miracle drug.

The far left Washington Post has led the charge.

Attorney General Bill Barr appropriately called the media reaction a jihad to discredit hdroxychloroquine.

In late March FOX News host Laura Ingraham reported on the latest study by the French research team led by the renowned epidemiologist Dr. Didier Raoult was able to repeat his findings from a previous study.

This time Dr. Raoult administered hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin to 80 patients and observed improvement in EVERY CASE except for a very sick 86-year-old with an advanced form of coronavirus infection.

This is wonderful news.

Unfortunately, this doctor’s work helps the the global community and Trump so the the liberal media has either ignored, attacked or mocked his research.

What awful people.

Dr. Raoult tweeted his results.

Translated: Our two articles published tonight help to demonstrate:

1. The effectiveness of our protocol, on 80 patients.

2. The relevance of the combination of hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin, thanks to research carried out in our P3 containment laboratory.

Nos deux articles publiés ce soir permettent de contiuer à démontrer :

1. L’efficacité de notre protocole, sur 80 patients.

2. La pertinence de l’association de l’hydroxychloroquine et de l’azithromycine, grâce à des recherches réalisées dans notre laboratoire de confinement P3. https://t.co/Y91bsFOgB2 — Didier Raoult (@raoult_didier) March 27, 2020

Nouvel article publié on-line par mes équipes : démonstration in vitro de la synergie hydroxychloroquine/azithromycine pour contrer la réplication du SARS-COV2 In vitro testing of Hydroxychloroquine and Azithromycin on SARS-CoV-2 shows synergistic effecthttps://t.co/KUaag6N5FF — Didier Raoult (@raoult_didier) March 27, 2020

Since that time Dr. Raoult has continued his study and now has over 1,000 coronavirus patients.

98% of his COVID-19 patients have survived and improved using the drug combination.

This was just the latest study that shows the effectiveness of using hydroxychloroquine to treat coronavirus.

But the mainstream media doesn’t care.

They would rather see people die than see President Trump be right about the drug.

The liberal media has blood on its hands.

