The body found in the Chattahoochee River last week in Atlanta was identified as CDC scientist Timothy Cunningham.

Cunningham went missing a month ago.

Timothy left work early and was never seen alive again.

There are still a lot of questions about his death.

11 Alive reported:

A body found late Tuesday night in the Chattahoochee River is that of a CDC scientist who went missing more than a month ago, officials said on Thursday. Timothy Cunningham, a 35-year-old worker at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, disappeared on Feb. 12 after leaving work early at the CDC office in Chamblee. On Tuesday night, fishermen contacted authorities after discovering a body in the Chattahoochee River near Donald L. Hollowell, about 400 yards upstream from the bridge, and on the Atlanta side of the river. Officials said it was just east of the Atlanta Public Safety Annex.

