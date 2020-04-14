https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/Jon-Bon-Jovi-florida-education/2020/04/14/id/962711

Kindergarten students at a South Florida school had a surprise celebrity guest lecturer in their virtual classroom on Monday: Jon Bon Jovi.

The rock star helped out with a music-oriented task teacher Michael Bonick assigned his students, the Palm Beach Post reports.

The goal of the task was to help the music icon complete the lyrics to an incomplete track he dropped last month.

The song titled “Do What You Can” is about the country’s battle to combat the coronavirus. The Grammy-award winning singer invited fans to submit their own verses to help complete the song.

So, Bonick turned that into homework for his class of about 20 students at Marsh Pointe Elementary. He asked the class to write about where they were and who they were with to help document their lives during the pandemic.

One student wrote about learning to ride a bike without training wheels and doing lots of crafts. Another wrote about missing his friends and video chatting with them while trapped in his house.

Bonick, a lifelong Bon Jovi fan, told the Palm Beach Post he saw the singer’s invitation to fans to pitch lyrics to help finish the song. He contacted a member of Bon Jovi’s staff with his students’ writings and sure enough, the rock star wanted to meet the song writers.

On Monday morning, students watched from their home computers as Bon Jovi sang out verses from their songs while playing an acoustic guitar.

“They were blown away,” Bonick told the Palm Beach Post. “They loved every minute of it.”

Bon Jovi has received thousands of song lyric pitches online and sometimes he works them into performances he streams online from home. Time will tell if any of these kids’ thoughts make it into a version.

