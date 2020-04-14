https://www.theblaze.com/news/trump-cuts-who-funding

President Donald Trump opened the coronavirus task force media briefing on Tuesday with the announcement of a halt to funding for the World Health Organization.

The WHO has been criticized widely for their improper response to the coronavirus that likely led to deaths that could have been prevented.

“Today I am instructing my administration to halt funding of the World Health Organization while a review is conducted to assess the World Health Organization’s role in severely mismanaging and covering up the spread of the coronavirus,” Trump said.

The president explained his decision to halt funding by recounting the many mistakes the WHO made, but added that there was an investigation pending.

Other critics of the WHO pointed to early statements made by the organization that appeared to parrot Chinese propaganda about the coronavirus, and helped the communist nation in their cover-up about the burgeoning pandemic.

Even some Democrats, including New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, have agreed that the president was right in questioning whether WHO has acted in the best interest of the world and the United States.

