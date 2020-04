https://www.dailywire.com/news/breaking-trump-halts-funding-to-who-for-aiding-chinas-coverup-of-coronavirus

President Donald Trump announced on Wednesday during the White House Coronavirus Task Force press briefing that he has ordered his administration to halt funding to the World Health Organization (WHO) over its failure to investigate and accurately report on the coronavirus outbreak in China.

