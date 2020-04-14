http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/zfORAMGSHtE/

Seven-year-old Piper Franklin’s birthday party had to be canceled because of the coronavirus, but that did not stop one community from celebrating her anyway.

The night before Piper’s birthday, Amanda and her friend came up with a plan.

“I was having such a hard time trying to make this day special, and Emily said, ‘What if we drove by and honked horns and had signs for her,’” Amanda said, “And I said that would be awesome.”

The birthday parade was such a success that the town wanted to do more. There was one parade to a 15-year-old boy’s house, and one parade that the local park police were involved in that was 20 yards long.

The coronavirus has caused other families to find creative ways to celebrate birthdays. One community in Maine found a way to celebrate a three-year-old’s birthday by putting on a vehicle parade in front of his house.

In Syracuse, New York, the family of a 95-year-old sang “Happy Birthday” to her from her front yard, and in Spain, neighbors sang “Happy Birthday” to an 80-year-old woman under lockdown.

