https://www.westernjournal.com/china-asks-state-sen-push-communist-resolution-gets-nasty-surprise-rewrites/
To Wisconsin state Senate President Roger Roth, it sounded like a joke when he received a prewritten piece of legislation from Chinese government officials to support their efforts fighting coronavirus in their country. It wasn’t, but the Republican lawmaker would get the last laugh as he was able to throw it back in their faces.…
The post China Asks State Sen To Push Communist Resolution, Gets Nasty Surprise When He Rewrites It appeared first on The Western Journal.