http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/7S-54E7oIU0/

CNN primetime host Christopher Cuomo bizarrely denied expressing dissatisfaction with his job during a live monologue on his radio program, claiming: “I never said it.”

During Monday’s edition of his SiriusXM show, Cuomo said he no longer enjoys what he does “professionally” and conceded to “trafficking in things that I think are ridiculous.” He also said his duties of hosting Cuomo Prime Time are not “worth my time.”

“It’s not true,” Cuomo told listeners on Tuesday of his surprising remarks, according to The Hollywood Reporter. “I never said it. I never meant it.”

“I have never been in a better position, professionally, than I am in right now. They’ve been so good. They’ve been so supportive of me in ways I could never have imagined,” Cuomo, who is under self-quarantine after contracting the Chinese coronavirus, said of CNN. “I’ve never had a group of people professionally care about me the way they have shown. I’ll never be able to repay them, but I’ll try hard to do so. I’ve never been more grateful. I’ve never been on a better team.”

Cuomo also announced that he had signed a “long-term” contract extension before the pandemic.

“I love where I am, I love the position that I’ve been given, and I love who I’m doing it with. Those are all matters of fact for me,” he stated. “No place has ever been better to me. No place has ever given me the opportunities that Jeff Zucker has.”

The newsman also took aim at the New York Post for reporting his rant and predicted news organization will ignore his attempt to walk it back.

“Nobody will pick up what I’m saying right now because it doesn’t fuel anything negative or provocative, so they won’t pick it up, which will be making my point,” he claimed.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

