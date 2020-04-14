https://www.theblaze.com/news/chris-cuomo-rips-his-own-cnn-career-says-covid-19-has-changed-his-values

CNN’s Chris Cuomo doesn’t seem to be enjoying his job anymore, and during a radio segment Monday night on SiriusXM, he expressed just how fed up he is with the work in political media that he’s best known for.

Cuomo was diagnosed with COVID-19 on March 31 and said his experience with the disease has caused him to rethink his values, according to the New York Post:

“I don’t want to spend my time doing things that I don’t think are valuable enough to me personally,” Cuomo said. “I don’t value indulging irrationality, hyper-partisanship.” Cuomo said his battle with COVID-19 has made him rethink his values and question his position as a public figure. “I don’t like what I do professionally,” he said. “I don’t think it’s worth my time.”

Cuomo also said he’s no longer interested in “trafficking in things that I think are ridiculous,” such as “talking to Democrats about things that I don’t really believe they mean” or “talking to Republicans about them parroting things they feel they have to say.”

He’s also tired of analyzing President Donald Trump, who Cuomo said is full of s*** by design.”

The CNN host referred to a public confrontation from last year when someone approached him at a restaurant and tauntingly referred to him as “Fredo.” Cuomo said he’s frustrated that he can’t retaliate in situations like that.

“I want to be able to tell you to go to hell, to shut your mouth … I don’t get that doing what I do for a living,” Cuomo said, according to the Post. “Me being able to tell you to shut your mouth or I will do you the way you guys do each other.”

By Tuesday, however, Cuomo was backpedaling and claiming he didn’t mean what he said.

“I didn’t mean it that way,” Cuomo said on radio Tuesday.

“I have never been in a better position, professionally, than I am in right now,” Cuomo said of CNN. “They’ve been so good. They’ve been so supportive of me in ways I could never have imagined. … I’ve never had a group of people professionally care about me the way they have shown. I’ll never be able to repay them, but I’ll try hard to do so. I’ve never been more grateful. I’ve never been on a better team.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

