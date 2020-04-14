https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/cnn-guest-trump-supporters-now-loved-ones-can-die-video/

CNN recently had David Zurawik of the Baltimore Sun on as a guest.

He complained about Trump’s press briefings on the Coronavirus and said offensive things about Trump supporters and no one pushed back at all.

How sadly typical.

The Washington Examiner reports:

Liberal Media Scream: Reporter suggests payback for Trump voters, ‘now your loved ones can die’

Zurawik on the April 12 Reliable Sources with Brian Stelter:

“Health workers are risking their lives daily. And to see him come out there and for 90 minutes, and two hours, sometimes, doing exactly what you said — he’s spinning a narrative. And the narrative is, ‘I didn’t do anything wrong. I was ahead of everybody. I was great! The federal government’s doing great work.’ And it’s an outrageous lie. But what’s worse is every minute he spends doing that, he is not getting respirators to hospitals, he’s not helping the states out with the kind of PPE they need. People are dying because of his foolishness. It’s really foolishness at this point.

“You know, America — you know, folks who loved him, fine. You voted for him. You stuck it to the elites for three years. But now your loved ones can die. The game’s over. This isn’t reality TV anymore. People are dying and this guy is acting a fool.”