https://thehill.com/homenews/media/492648-cnns-chris-cuomo-i-dont-like-what-i-do-professionally

CNN anchor Chris CuomoChristopher (Chris) Charles CuomoCNN’s Brooke Baldwin on coronavirus recovery: ‘I think I’ve nearly battled this beast’ Cuomo to Howard Stern: Trump ‘always makes a point’ to ask about brother The Hill’s 12:30 Report: Sanders drops out of 2020 race MORE said in a new interview that he doesn’t like what he does professionally, adding that it’s not worth his time.

“I don’t want to spend my time doing things that I don’t think are valuable enough to me personally,” Cuomo, who tested positive for the novel coronavirus and has been broadcasting from his basement while in quarantine, said Monday on SiriusXM. “I don’t value indulging irrationality, hyper-partisanship.”

“I don’t like what I do professionally,” he added on “Let’s Get After It.” “I don’t think it’s worth my time.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“I don’t think it’s worth it to me because I don’t think I mean enough, I don’t think I matter enough, I don’t think I can really change anything, so then what am I really doing?” Cuomo asked.

“I’m seen as being good at being on TV and advocating for different positions … but I don’t know if I value those things, certainly not as much as I value being able to live my life on my own terms.”

Cuomo also took aim at President Trump Donald John TrumpSenate committee to investigate origin of, response to coronavirus pandemic Amash teases possibility of third-party presidential bid Overnight Health Care: Trump fires back at critics during briefing | Trump claims he has authority on when to reopen states | Governors form groups to discuss plans | Fauci offers support to Trump | House delays return MORE, who, he says, “we all know is full of s— by design.”

The former ABC “20/20” co-anchor also shared a story from Easter Sunday when a “jackass” biker got in his “space” because he was outside with his family.

“I don’t want some jackass, loser, fat tire biker being able to pull over and get in my space and talk bulls— to me, I don’t want to hear it,” Cuomo said while lamenting his profession doesn’t allow him to tell his critics to “go to hell.”

“That matters to me more than making millions of dollars a year… because I’ve saved my money and I don’t need it anymore,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I want to be able to tell you to go to hell, to shut your mouth,” Cuomo continued. “I don’t get that doing what I do for a living … Me being able to tell you to shut your mouth or I will do you the way you guys do each other.”

“Here I am in an almost powerless position against this asshole because I’m a celebrity and he’s allowed to say whatever he wants to me,” he added.

Cuomo, the brother of Gov. Andrew Cuomo Andrew CuomoOvernight Health Care: Trump fires back at critics during briefing | Trump claims he has authority on when to reopen states | Governors form groups to discuss plans | Fauci offers support to Trump | House delays return 18 things to know for today on coronavirus Paul Krugman: ‘Crazy’ to reopen economy in the next few weeks MORE (D-N.Y.), had a confrontation with a patron at a Hamptons bar last summer that was caught on video and went viral. The patron set off Chris Cuomo after calling him “Fredo,” which the anchor deemed an ethnic slur.

“Fredo” is a fictional character from “The Godfather.”

Chris Cuomo, who co-anchored CNN’s morning program “New Day” after coming over from ABC News in 2013, launched his prime-time program in June.

It has since been the highest-rated program on CNN each month.

The Hill has reached out to CNN for comment.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

