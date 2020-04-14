https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/cnn-chris-cuomo-media/2020/04/14/id/962720

CNN host Chris Cuomo ripped President Donald Trump and even his own television show on the radio Monday, calling his lucrative primetime hosting job “not worth my time.”

As the New York Post reported, Cuomo was unfiltered on his SiriusXM show.

“I don’t want to spend my time doing things that I don’t think are valuable enough to me personally,” said Cuomo, who is quarantined in his basement during his battle with the COVID-19 virus. “I don’t value indulging irrationality, hyper-partisanship.”

According to the Post, Cuomo noted that his coronavirus fight has caused him to think about his life and career.

“I don’t like what I do professionally,” the “Cuomo Prime Time” host said. “I don’t think it’s worth my time.

“I’m basically being perceived as successful in a system that I don’t value. I’m seen as being good at being on TV and advocating for different positions … but I don’t know if I value those things, certainly not as much as I value being able to live my life on my own terms.”

Regarding Trump, who claimed Monday evening he has “total authority” to order states to reopen from virus-related closures, Cuomo was equally as blunt.

He said, “we all know [Trump] is full of s*** by design.”

Cuomo also told a story of a “loser, fat tire biker” who was outside his home in Southampton, New York, on Sunday and confronted him for going outside during his coronavirus battle.

Cuomo, the brother of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, said he wanted to respond to the person but could not because of his status as a public figure.

Defending myself “matters to me more than making millions of dollars a year… because I’ve saved my money and I don’t need it anymore,” he said. “I want to be able to tell you to go to hell, to shut your mouth. … I don’t get that doing what I do for a living.”

