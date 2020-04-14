https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/congress-coronavirus-recess-extension/2020/04/14/id/962870

To practice social distancing, Congress is pushing its recess to May 4, Politico reports.

Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky extended the Senate’s current recess by two weeks, after the House did the same on Monday.

“As the country continues working together to flatten the curve, following the advice of health experts, the full Senate is not expected to travel back to Washington D.C. sooner than Monday, May 4th,” Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., told Politico.

McConnell said he won’t compromise on trying to get $250 billion in additional funding for small businesses, which the Democrats rejected last week.

The Democrats also want $250 billion to help hospitals and businesses that struggle to get bank financing.

The extension will also impact passing another coronavirus stimulus bill and halt the Senate’s judicial confirmation process.

“President Trump, Secretary Mnuchin, and Senate and House Republicans simply want to add more funding for this job-saving program that both parties designed together. There is no time to insist on sweeping renegotiations or ultimatums about other policies that passed both houses unanimously,” McConnell said. “I hope our Democratic colleagues will let Congress act this week.”

