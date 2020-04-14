https://www.theblaze.com/news/covington-catholics-nick-sandmann-says-that-his-life-has-been-under-constant-threat-for-more-than-a-year

Nick Sandmann, the 16-year-old high school student at the center of the 2019 March for Life fracas that took place in Washington, D.C.,

says that he has been under siege since the incident took place.

What’s a brief history here?

Incomplete video footage featuring Sandmann and his peers standing near Native American elder and activist Nathan Phillips went viral after it appeared that Sandmann was mocking and threatening Phillips’ protest.

Neither Sandmann nor any of his classmates had threatened or mocked Phillips, and it was, in fact, later determined that Phillips had approached the group of high school students and infringed on their personal space.

What are the details?

In an interview with Fox Nation host Lara Logan, Sandmann said that his life has been threatened from day one.

On Monday’s “Fox & Friends,” Logan

said that Sandmann will be “tarnished with this stigma forever” and branded as “some arrogant, racist kid” because of the biased and inaccurate media coverage.

“[Sandmann] was accused of blocking the path of an elderly Native American and really all the history of the injustice that the Native American people have suffered was laid at Nick Sandmann’s door, and he’s just a 16-year-old kid,” Logan said on Monday.

“It was first reported that Nathan Phillips was trying to get past him,” she added. “No one ever tried to get past him. I mean there is just one lie after another.”

Logan added that the media — some of which never retracted their initial erroneous reporting — put Sandmann at risk.

“The media’s role in it has never been fully addressed,” Logan insisted. “Most outlets didn’t retract their stories. CNN settled in a massive lawsuit — the sum was undisclosed — but that was evidence. And it was just the beginning in a series of lawsuits that are to come.”

What happened during Sandmann’s interview with Logan?

During the interview, Logan and Sandmann were pictured visiting the Lincoln Memorial.

“As we stood there, people began to stare at Nick and it became uncomfortable,” Logan narrated in the clip. “He was mindful of the death threats and bomb threats against him, his home and [his attorney Todd McMurtry]. So we decided to leave. The long looks followed us on the way.”

“Everywhere I go, there is someone that will point me out,” he said.

As they left the memorial, Logan asked, “Does that happen all the time?”

“It happens everywhere I go,” the teen admitted. “From in my community to different parts of the country. Everywhere I go, there is someone that will point me out.”

The high school student added that he’s always aware of his surroundings — because he has no other choice.

“It’s going to be that way for how long?” Logan asked.

“Probably forever,” Sandmann responded. “It’s a constant threat and it’s a terrible threat. But you can’t choose to live your life in fear or they’ve won and they robbed you of your life.”

