A lawyer whose firm hired Fusion GPS to produce opposition research on Donald Trump leading to the phony “Russia dossier” has written to the State of Nevada pressuring it to bow to Democrat demands to allow “ballot harvesting.”

Mark Elias, a Perkins Coie lawyer who once represented Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign, wrote on behalf of the Nevada Democratic Party to Nevada Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske on April 10 demanding that the state refrain from prosecuting violations of current state law, which only allows “a member of the voter’s family” to return an absentee ballot on their behalf. It is a felony for someone other than a family member to submit a ballot on someone else’s behalf.

Across the state line, in California, Democrats allow “ballot harvesting,” in which party operatives may collect and submit as many ballots as they want. (The practice is almost exclusive to Democrats; Republicans do not easily part with their ballots.)

As Breitbart News has explained:

“Ballot harvesting” was legalized in California in 2016, and first used in the 2018 midterm elections. It allows anyone to drop off someone else’s mail-in ballot at a polling station. There is no process for vetting or verifying those delivering the ballots — no background checks or identification requirements. Democrats dropped hundreds of thousands of ballots off at polling stations in 2018, helping Democrats as they flipped seven Republican seats.

The practice is illegal in Nevada and most other states — as well as most other countries, where the practice is associated with fraud and corruption. Democrats, however, want to make “ballot harvesting” the law nationwide — and wanted to do so long before the coronavirus pandemic.

As Fox News noted Tuesday, Democrats now claim that “ballot harvesting” is necessary to overcome obstacles resulting from coronavirus — though they are also arguing for more in-person voting sites in Nevada, according to Elias’s letter.

President Trump attacked ballot harvesting in a tweet on Tuesday, insisting on voter ID — which is the international norm. Democrats reject voter ID even though it is favored by the overwhelming majority of Americans.

Nevada held a Democratic caucus for president in February, which was won by Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT). It is planning to conduct an all-mail primary on June 9 for other offices, according to the Secretary of State’s website.

In 2017, the Washington Post identified Elias and Perkins Coie as having hired Fusion GPS on behalf of the Clinton campaign and the Democratic National Committee. Fusion GPS, in turn, hired former British spy Christopher Steele.

